'House of Cards' Kate Mara & Nick Robinson to Star in FX Drama 'A Teacher'

House of Cards alum Kate Mara and Love, Simon actor Nick Robinson have signed on to star in a new FX limited series, A Teacher.

"Coming to FX: a teacher, a 10-episode limited series starring @katemara (pose, house of cards) and @notnickrob (love, simon, everything, everything,)" the cable network's Twitter feed said.

Based on Hannah Fidell's 2013 movie of the same name, the drama will follow the titular educator as she is arrested for an illegal sexual relationship with a student. The movie starred Lindsay Burdge and Will Brittain.

Variety said Fidell will write, produce, and direct the TV adaptation.

"Working with FX — truly the home of all my favorite shows — on A Teacher is a dream come true," Fidell said. "I couldn't ask for a more perfect partner who, from day one, has understood and embraced the inherent complexities and nuance required for such subject matter."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.