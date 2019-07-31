Third 'Walking Dead' Series Teaser Introduces a New World (VIDEO)

AMC has released a teaser for the third show in The Walking Dead Universe, which is set to debut on the network next spring.

Tuesday's 30-second preview for the as-yet-untitled horror drama shows several young people speaking into the camera.

They are members of the first generation to come of age in the zombie apocalypse.

"What if you grew up in safety and decided to leave to discover who you really are and what the world really is?" they take turns saying. "You know? Growing up. There have been things going on in The Walking Dead Universe since the very start of the story, all happening over all these years in places in other places we haven't seen, with people we haven't seen, with the dead we haven't seen. But we will see it all this spring. A new world of The Walking Dead."

In between the clips of the characters talking are drawings of a plane crash with the undead tangled in the wreckage.

The companion show to The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will star Annet Mahendru, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston.

Production on the series began this month in and around Richmond, Va.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts — whose credits include You're the Worst and Kong: Skull Island — is directing the series.

The Walking Dead writer-producer Matt Negrete is the show-runner.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.