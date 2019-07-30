WWE's Big Show to Star in Netflix Family Comedy Series

WWE star Big Show is set to star in an upcoming Netflix family comedy series titled The Big Show Show.

The half-hour series will feature the 7-foot tall, 400-pound grappler as a retired wrestler whose teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife, and two other daughters.

Big Show then quickly realizes he is outnumbered, outsmarted, and no longer the center of attention.

Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O'Briant also star.

Josh Bycel (Happy Endings, Scrubs) and Jason Berger (Happy Endings, LA to Vegas) are serving as showrunners and executive producers. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell are also executive producers for WWE Studios.

Production on a 10-episode first season will begin in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

The Big Show Show is Netflix's latest professional wrestling project with WWE. The streaming service is also set to release the film The Main Event starring WWE's Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Sheamus along with a biopic on Hulk Hogan with Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

WWE Studios, which handles Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!, has previously produced HBO's Andre the Giant documentary and feature film Fighting with My Family about the life of WWE star Paige which also starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.