'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 Trailer Sees Sam Claflin Meet Cillian Murphy (VIDEO)

Peaky Blinders is giving fans a glimpse of Cillian Murphy in Season 5.

The BBC One series released a trailer Tuesday of the 43-year-old actor as gangster-turned-Parliament member Tommy Shelby.

The preview opens with a dramatic image of Tommy (Murphy) in a field with a crucified man. Tommy then has a conversation with his sister, Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle), that sets an ominous tone.

"There's God, and there are the Peaky Blinders. We own the ropes — who's gonna hang us now, eh?" Tommy says.

"No one is going to hang you Tommy — you're gonna hang yourself," Ada responds.

In addition, Tommy captures the attention of Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), a charismatic politician. Mosley was a real-life Parliament member who became the leader of the British Union of Fascists.

Murphy said at the Season 5 premiere last week that Tommy is "out of his comfort zone" with Mosley.

"He's playing a big boys' game — playing chess if you will — and Mosley is someone who's grown up playing chess," the actor said, according to Deadline.

"[They] try to outwit one another using each other to try and better themselves and get ahead," Claflin added. "It's a great journey. For Tommy, it's a very, very different approach, Tommy's battle is with Tommy. Tommy is his own worst enemy."

Peaky Blinders co-stars Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson, and will premiere its fifth season later this year.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.