'American Horror Story: 1984' Teaser: A Killer Summer at Camp Redwood (VIDEO)

FX has released a trailer for Season 9 of American Horror Story, which is subtitled 1984.

"Welcome to Camp Redwood. Good luck leaving alive," reads a message accompanying Monday's minute-long preview on YouTube.

Set to John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band's song "On the Dark Side," the clip kicks off as a pickup truck filled with beer-drinking teens arrives at a remote location in a forest.

Unbeknownst to the kids, there is a masked person holding a giant knife hiding under their vehicle.

The music changes to The Motels' "Suddenly Last Summer" as the camera looks down at the teens playing in and near a lake.

The masked person then swims toward a canoe where a young woman is relaxing and pops out of the water with a knife raised over her head as she screams.

American Horror Story: 1984 is to premiere Sept. 18 on FX. It stars Emma Roberts, Matthew Morrison, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.