'The Affair' Season 5 Teaser Sees Anna Paquin on a Mission (VIDEO)

The Affair is giving fans a new glimpse of Anna Paquin in Season 5.

The Showtime series released a trailer Sunday featuring Paquin as Joanie Lockhart, the now adult daughter of Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson) and Cole Lockhart (Joshua Jackson).

The preview explores the cyclical nature of trauma and tragedy as Joanie investigates her mother's apparent suicide. Season 4 suggested Alison's death may have been a murder.

"The whole family is steeped in this cyclical tragedy — murder, drowning, suicide. Sometimes we have to start on journeys that our children must finish for us," a voiceover says in the trailer.

The Affair is co-created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, and co-stars Dominic West and Maura Tierney. Paquin discussed her experience with Treem in an interview with Entertainment Weekly this month.

"Sarah was pretty much the reason I wanted to do the show. She's a phenomenal talent," Paquin said.

"The way she portrays women as complex, flawed, intelligent human beings who exist in moral shades of gray — the way men have always been allowed to — was very exciting to me as a performer," she added. "It was also such an honor to work on her debut as a director in the series finale."

The Affair will return for a fifth and final season Aug. 25.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.