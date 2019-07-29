Denise Richards Joins 'BH90210' Revival — See Her With the Cast (PHOTO)

Denise Richards has joined the cast of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.

The 48-year-old actress and television personality spent time with Tori Spelling and the BH90210 cast Saturday after joining the new Fox series.

Spelling shared photos Sunday on Instagram with Richards, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, and Brian Austin Green at producer Ruth Anne Secunda's birthday party in Vancouver, B.C.

"Can't believe we are shooting the season finale now and will be done filming on Friday," Spelling captioned the post. "It's been an incredible experience this first go around with friends from the past. As @ianziering pointed out it's been like summer camp! An experience I'll never forget and treasure forever. Can't wait till we film Season 2!"

"Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards," she added.

Richards re-posted one of the pictures on her own account. Richards played Robin McGill in a 1992 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 and also appeared as Gwen Thompson in The CW reboot 90210.

"Thank you for including me T .... and having me part of the @bh90210 journey," she wrote. "talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210 love all of you guys."

BH90210 will premiere Aug. 7. Priestley, who plays Brandon Walsh, discussed the show on Good Morning America last week.

"[It's] very different," the actor said. "It's a show within a show, within a show, within a show. It's very meta and it's very multi-layered."

"Fans of the original show will find it incredibly satisfying," he added.

Richards stars on the Bravo series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.