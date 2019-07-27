'Power Book II: Ghost': Mary J. Blige to Lead 'Power' Sequel Series

Singer and actress Mary J. Blige has joined the cast of the five-part Power sequel series, Power Book II: Ghost, Starz announced.

Blige, 48, is known for her acting roles in the film Mudbound and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

"We have alluded previously to various spinoffs, prequels and other expansions of the Power universe," a press release quoted executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as saying on Friday.

"Today, we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power. Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters."

The cable network said Season 6 of Power will be shown in two parts, with the 10-episode Part I to debut as previously announced on Aug. 25 and Part II scheduled to premiere in January and

Blige was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award last month.

"I’ve been a fan of Power forever because its so relevant to how I grew up. I knew so many Tashas and so many Ghosts...I’m just so grateful to be a part of this." - @maryjblige on joining the #PowerTV family #TCA2019 — Power (@Power_STARZ) July 26, 2019

Power star Omari Hardwick has found a new job as his story is wrapping up. He will next star in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead for Netflix.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.