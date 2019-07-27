'Outlander' Season 5 Isn't Returning Until 2020 on Starz

Season 5 of Outlander is scheduled to premiere in early 2020, Starz announced.

With a cast led by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the romantic fantasy-drama is based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling series of novels.

The story follows the adventures of time-traveling, 20th century, British doctor Claire and her 18th century, Scottish Highlands warrior husband Jamie.

Season 4 — which debuted in November 2018 — saw the couple settling in North Carolina, shortly before the start of the American Revolution.

The show was renewed in May 2018 for its fifth and sixth seasons.

Gabaldon said in December that two more Outlander books are on the way.

We’re headed back to the Ridge. #Outlander will officially return in early 2020. pic.twitter.com/NFY07FNqTg — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) July 26, 2019



By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.