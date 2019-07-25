'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition Wasn't 'Seriously Considered' Says HBO Boss

HBO programming head Casey Bloys says the network wasn't fazed by a fan petition calling for the final season of Game of Thrones to be re-shot.

Variety said Bloys discussed backlash to Season 8 at a panel Wednesday at the Television Critics' Association press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

An online fan petition surfaced in May ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale. More than 1.69 million people have signed the petition calling for HBO to remake Season 8 with "competent writers."

"There are very few downsides to having a hugely popular show. One I can think of, when you try to end it, many people have opinions on how to end it. I think that comes with the territory," Bloys said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn't something we seriously considered. I can't imagine another network would," he added.

Bloys also said the Game of Thrones prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts has finished filming. He told The Wrap the network is "possibly" considering the additional spinoff projects Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has mentioned.

"I think we have one or two more scripts," Bloys said. "But we're gonna see what happens with this one."

Game of Thrones is based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series. The series starred Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, and is nominated for 32 awards at the 2019 Emmys.

8 History-Making 2019 Emmy Nominations (PHOTOS) From 'Pose' to 'Game of Thrones,' the shows and stars that make this year's 2019 Emmys telecast a groundbreaking one.

The new pilot starring Watts will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and feature the Starks, direwolves and the Others. Watts kept mum about the project Wednesday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.