All Elite Wrestling Coming to TNT With Live Weekly Matches (VIDEO)

All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, will make its debut on TNT with live, weekly matches starting on October 2.

The professional wrestling promotion made the announcement on Wednesday alongside a teaser trailer featuring AEW stars such as Cody Rhodes and former WWE performer Chris Jericho.

The untitled show will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET every Wednesday on TNT and take place in different cities across the United States.

The premiere episode will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Ticket pricing and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced on Monday.

AEW is founded by president and CEO Tony Khan and boasts a roster that is headlined by members of The Elite. The group contains some of the most popular independent wrestlers in the industry including Cody, his wife Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, tag team The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page.

The Elite members also serve as executive vice presidents of AEW with Brandi serving as Chief Brand Officer. Cody is the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Jon Moxley, who was a top star in WWE under the name Dean Ambrose, is also a part of AEW.

The company has promised to offer less scripted, dramatic moments and focus more wrestling. AEW also has plans to introduce sports analytics to professional wrestling and will track each competitor's wins and losses.

TNT previously aired World Championship Wrestling's weekly Monday Nitro program which famously went head-to-head with WWE's Monday Night Raw throughout the 1990s. WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon eventually bought WCW in 2001, ending professional wrestling on TNT.

AEW will be hosting a pay-per-view event on Aug. 31 titled All Out. The event will feature Jericho vs. Page and Moxley vs. Omega, among other matches.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.