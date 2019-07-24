What's Coming and Going From Hulu in August 2019
Hulu members can catch the original Star Trek movies and the comedy/mystery thriller A Simple Favor in August.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August:
Aug. 1
Heartland Season 11
Pure Season 2
Unikitty Season 1B
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
The Brady Bunch Movie
A Very Brady Sequel
Bulletproof Monk
Cats & Dogs
Chinese Box
The Color Purple
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Dances with Wolves
Das Boot
Double Impact
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hackers
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)
Idiocracy
Indecent Proposal
Ingenious
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Kama Sutra
Man on a Ledge
Marley and Me: The Puppy Years
Meet the Parents
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Rat Race
Repentance
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary's Baby
Rushmore
Seven
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Stargate
Step Up
The Terminator
The Transporter
Throw Momma from the Train
Tracker
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can't Jump
Zookeeper
Aug. 2
Into the Dark: School Spirit Episode 11 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Rick Steves' Cruising the Mediterranean
Anger Management
Non-Fiction
Aug. 5
The Kleptocrats
Aug. 6
Apollo: Mission to the Moon
Attack on Titan Season 3A
Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Premiere
Plus One
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
Aug. 7
The Armstrong Tapes
Aug. 8
Apollo: Back to the Moon
BH90210 Series Premiere
Mortdecai
Aug. 9
The Beach Bum
Aug. 11
AWOL
Aug. 13
Sharkfest
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods
Aug. 15
Dogman
Own the Sky
Rattlesnakes
Smoke Signals
The Actors
Zoo-Head
Aug. 16
Find Me in Paris Season 2 (Hulu Original)
The Amazing Johnathan (Hulu Original)
Aug. 18
The Bookshop
Aug. 20
The Layover
Aug. 21
This Way Up Season 1
Aug. 22
A Simple Favor
Hail, Satan
Aug. 23
Jawline (Hulu Original)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Operation Finale
Aug. 24
Mapplethorpe
Aug. 25
Wicked Tuna Season 5
Aug. 26
Captain Fantastic
Aug. 27
Mom Season 6
The Lincoln Lawyer
Aug. 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug. 29
The Son Season 2
Body at Brighton Rock
Aug. 30
Four of a Kind Season 1
Gameface Season 2
Gintama Season 1
S.W.A.T. Season 2
Available in August with the HBO premium add-on:
A Black Lady Sketch Show Series Premiere (Aug. 2)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (Aug. 6)
My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (Aug. 10)
Succession Season 2 Premiere (Aug. 11)
Our Boys Series Premiere (Aug. 12)
The Righteous Gemstones Series Premiere (Aug. 18)
Available in August with the Starz premium add-on:
Power Season 6 Premiere (Aug. 25)
A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night (Aug. 1)
Army of Darkness (Aug. 1)
Australia (Aug. 1)
Back to the Future (Aug. 1)
Back to the Future, Part II (Aug. 1)
Back to the Future, Part III (Aug. 1)
The Blair Witch Project (Aug. 1)
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (Aug. 1)
Cinderella Man (Aug. 1)
Hot Fuzz (Aug. 1)
Juice (Aug. 1)
Lost in Translation (Aug. 1)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (Aug. 1)
Meet the Blacks (Aug. 1)
Sleeping with the Enemy (Aug. 1)
W. (Aug. 1)
Weird Science (Aug. 1)
Pleasantville (Aug. 9)
Rosewater (Aug. 9)
Monster's Ball (Aug. 11)
30 Minutes or Less (Aug. 15)
Fame (Aug. 15)
Scarface (Aug. 16)
The Blues Brothers (Aug. 16)
Escape Room (Aug. 17)
Friends with Benefits (Aug. 17)
Earth to Echo (Aug. 18)
Bad Teacher (Aug. 27)
The Sorcerer's Apprentice (Aug. 30)
Miss Bala (Aug. 31)
Available in August with the Showtime premium add-on:
The Affair Season 5 Premiere (Aug. 25)
On Becoming a God in Central Florida Series Premiere (Aug. 25)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August:
Aug. 31
Along Came a Spider
American Loser
American Psycho
AntiHuman
Antitrust
Arbitrage
Battle Ground
Behind Enemy Line
Blaze You Out
Body of Evidence
Brown Sugar
Cecil B. Demented
Chuck & Buck
Cougars, Inc.
Dante's Peak
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Dysfunktional Family
Emperor
Existenz
Fluke
Godsend
Hard Candy
Hitman
Independence Day
Italian for Beginners
Jennifer 8
Kazaam
Kinky Boots
Less Than Zero
Lost and Delirious
Minority Report
Next Day Air
Not Another Teen Movie
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Point Break
Poseidon
Private Parts
Reservoir Dogs
Rounders
Slow Burn
Spawn
Still Waiting
Superbad
The Surrogate
Waiting...
Wargames
Wonderland
By Annie Martin
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.