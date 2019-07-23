Tiffany Haddish's New Stand-Up Special 'They Ready' Coming to Netflix

The comedy special Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready is slated to debut on Netflix on Aug. 13.

Haddish will host the program, which consists of six, 30-minute stand-up specials.

Haddish posted a brief video on Instagram introducing the show's hilarious stars — Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams.

"I am super excited about They Ready. Make sure you check it out," she wrote in a message accompanying the clip.



Comedy legend Wanda Sykes is a producer on the project.

Haddish is known for her roles in the films Keanu, Girls Trip and The Oath, as well as The Carmichael Show and The Last O.G.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.