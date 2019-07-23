Jason Priestley Says 'BH90210' Will Be 'Very Different' From Original Series (VIDEO)

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley says the show's upcoming reboot will be "very different" from the original series.

The 49-year-old actor discussed the new Fox series BH90210 during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America ahead of its premiere.

Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, will join former co-stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering on BH90210.

"[It's] very different," Priestley said of the reboot. "It's a show within a show, within a show, within a show. It's very meta and it's very multi-layered."

"Fans of the original show will find it incredibly satisfying," he added.

BH90210 will pay tribute to Luke Perry, who portrayed Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. The actor died at age 52 in March.

"Luke was a big personality and a big part of that show, and the difficulty for us was to honor him in a way that didn't feel exploitative," Priestley said. "Hopefully we were successful in that."

Beverly Hills, 90210 had a 10-season run on Fox from 1990 to 2000 and previously inspired The CW reboot 90210. BH90210 premieres Aug. 7 and released a poster and teaser trailer this month.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.