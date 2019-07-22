'Dog's Most Wanted' Trailer Follows Beth Chapman's Battle With Cancer (VIDEO)

The late Beth Chapman's battle with cancer is explored in the new trailer for upcoming reality series, Dog's Most Wanted.

The show is the latest from Duane 'Dog' Chapman and his wife Beth. The couple famously starred together on Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Beth died in June at the age of 51 following a battle with lung cancer.

Dog's Most Wanted will feature Duane and Beth being supported by team of fellow bounty hunters referred to as The Dirty Dozen. The group will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down Duane's most wanted fugitives.

"If I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die in my boots," Beth says in the trailer as the bounty hunters suit up. The clip also features footage of Beth in the hospital.

"I love her and I'll do anything for her," Duane says.

Dog's Most Wanted will premiere on WGN American on Sept. 4.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.