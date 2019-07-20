US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMIC-CON-film-television-ComicCon

1

Did ‘S.W.A.T.’ Just Set up Tragic Exit for Kenny Johnson’s Luca?

2

‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Night 4 Ends With a Major Comeback Surprise

3

Mayim Bialik Criticizes Oscars for Lack of Yellow Ribbons in Support of Israeli Hostages

4

Why ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Cameron & Lauren Didn’t Attend the Season 6 Reunion

5

Helena Bonham-Carter is ‘Nolly,’ Paul Simon’s Life Through Music, Bad Behavior on Kids’ TV Shows, NAACP Image Awards