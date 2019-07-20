US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMIC-CON-film-television-ComicCon

Samantha Lear
Comments

Aaron Paul and Luke Hemsworth speak on stage for the Westworld panel during 2019 Comic-Con International

Chris Delmas / AFP / Getty Images

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kenneth 'Kenny' Johnson as Dominique Luca — 'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Episode 6
1
Did ‘S.W.A.T.’ Just Set up Tragic Exit for Kenny Johnson’s Luca?
Contestants on 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Night 4 Ends With a Major Comeback Surprise
Mayim Bialik in The IMDb Portrait Studio At SXSW 2024
3
Mayim Bialik Criticizes Oscars for Lack of Yellow Ribbons in Support of Israeli Hostages
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton attend the Meals On Wheels Atlanta TASTE at 1705 West on April 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
4
Why ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Cameron & Lauren Didn’t Attend the Season 6 Reunion
Helena Bonham Carter in Nolly
5
Helena Bonham-Carter is ‘Nolly,’ Paul Simon’s Life Through Music, Bad Behavior on Kids’ TV Shows, NAACP Image Awards