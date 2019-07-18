'Sesame Street' to Be First TV Show to Receive Kennedy Center Honor

The 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees were announced Thursday as Earth, Wind & Fire; Sally Field; Linda Ronstadt; Sesame Street; and Michael Tilson Thomas.

The Kennedy Center said Thursday that the honorees will be presented with medallions Dec. 7 and will be celebrated the following day at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate Honorees' Profound Artistic Impact.

The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast Dec. 15 on CBS.

"Earth, Wind & Fire's hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape," Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein said. "Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades."

"Linda Ronstadt is the defining voice of a generation, spanning genres, languages, and continents; Sesame Street continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about our world; and Michael Tilson Thomas goes far beyond keeping score: he has shaped American music and musical institutions for the 21st century," he said.

Organizers said Sesame Street is the first TV show to receive the award.

By Ben Hooper

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.