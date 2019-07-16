Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas & More Support Young People in WE Day 2019 Trailer (VIDEO)

Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas show their support for young people in a trailer for the WE Day 2019 special.

WE Charity, the youth empowerment organization which hosts WE Day, released a teaser Tuesday featuring the former Disney Channel stars.

Gomez, Jonas and other celebrities, including Natalie Portman and Neil Patrick Harris, celebrated youth making a difference in their communities at WE Day California in April. The event brought together thousands of young people, parents and educators.

Billboard said the WE Day special will air Aug. 9 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The special will feature the motivational speeches Gomez, Jonas and the other celebs gave at the event.

"I am so inspired by the people who are celebrated in this year's show for making an impact in their communities and beyond," Harris said in a statement. "As a Dad of two young children, I want my kids to grow up in a kinder, more compassionate world, and people like them are making that possible."

"The WE organization empowers each of us to make a positive difference -- teaching us compassion, inclusion, and to be proud of what makes us each unique. I'm proud to have played a small part in that movement," he added.

Gomez last released the single "I Can't Get Enough" with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin in February. Jonas and his band DNCE released the album DNCE in November 2016.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.