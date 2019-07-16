A 'Jack Reacher' Series Is Coming to Amazon Prime Video
Author Lee Child has announced that he is working with Amazon on a series based on his Jack Reacher crime thriller novels.
"Breaking NEWS!! 'Scorpion' creator Nick Santora will adapt the best-selling novels by Lee Child for a potentially huge franchise for the tech giant's Prime Video platform. #JackReacher," Child tweeted.
No casting has been announced yet.
Tom Cruise played the titular former U.S. Army Military Police Corps officer in 2012's Jack Reacher and the 2016 sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.
Santora's credits include The Sopranos, Law & Order, and Prison Break.
Amazon recently renewed Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan — which is also based on series of popular novels — for a third season.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.