‘All My Children’ Star Jeffrey Carlson Dies: Actor Who Played Trailblazing Trans Character Was 48

Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

‘Outlander’ Star on Surprising Episode 4 Return & Moment With Claire

What’s in Lauren Cohan’s Queue? ‘Beef,’ ‘Hacks’ & More

5

‘Miracle Workers’ in Road Warrior Mode, Exposing Secrets of Playboy & Miss America, Doubling Down on BBQ, Sharks in the Bahamas