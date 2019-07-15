'Raw Reunion': WWE Special to Feature Steve Austin & Hulk Hogan

WWE has announced a special, upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw titled Raw Reunion which will feature professional wrestling legends and fan favorites Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan.

The reunion, announced on Sunday during WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, is set to take place on July 22. The company referred to the event as the biggest reunion in WWE history.

Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon, Diesel, Kurt Angle, Sgt. Slaughter, Christian, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, Eric Bischoff, The Boogeyman, Jimmy Hart, The Hurricane, Santino Marella, Jerry Lawler and D-Von Dudley were also teased for Raw Reunion in a promotional video.

The Raw Reunion is set to air as WWE prepares for one of its biggest shows of the year, SummerSlam, which takes place on Aug. 11.

Austin was last featured on Raw during the program's 25th anniversary special in January 2018 when he delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Hogan last appeared on Raw in January to pay homage to late professional wrestling interviewer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.