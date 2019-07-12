'The Deuce' Receives Final Season Premiere Date at HBO

The Deuce will return to television in September.

HBO announced in a tweet Friday the drama series will premiere its third and final season Sept. 9.

"The Deuce final season is coming to VHS. JK, but can you imagine?" the post reads.

The Deuce stars James Franco as Vincent and Frankie Martino, Maggie Gyllenhaal as Eileen Merrell, aka Candy, and Gbenga Akinnagbe as Larry Brown. The series is created by George Pelecanos and David Simon.

The Deuce final season is coming to VHS. JK, but can you imagine? pic.twitter.com/db4uscAicH — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2019

Simon confirmed in September that The Deuce was renewed for a third and final season.

"We're always conjuring the last scene before we write the first. So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended. Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story," he wrote on Twitter.

The Deuce explores the sex industry in 1970s and 1980s New York. Franco confirmed in an interview with Collider in September 2017 that the show was always meant to be three seasons.

"It gives it this perfectly encapsulated, very concise, economical power punch feeling to it," the actor said. "From the beginning, the plan was to cover 14 years ... The third season will be '84-'85 when everything imploded and the old 42nd Street was shut down by Mayor [Ed] Koch."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.