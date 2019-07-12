'Varsity Blues' Reboot Series in the Works at Quibi

The short-form streaming company Quibi said Thursday it is working on a contemporary series based on the 1999 high-school football movie, Varsity Blues.

Stuber scribe Tripper Clancy is writing the project and Step Up director Anne Fletcher is on-board to helm.

"For all those who cheered Mox's refrain, 'I don't want your life,' as well as all those who never heard of the West Canaan Coyotes, we're thrilled to bring Varsity Blues to Quibi and into the 21st century!" producer Mike Tollin said in a press release.

Clancy tweeted that he is excited about the news.

"Especially as a native Texan who was in HS when this movie came out," Clancy wrote on Twitter.

No casting for the show has been announced yet,

The film starred James Van Der Beek, Paul Walker, Amy Smart, Jon Voight and Ali Larter.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.