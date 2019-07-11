'Pose' Star Angelica Ross Joins 'American Horror Story: 1984'
Pose star Angelica Ross has joined the cast of American Horror Story Season 9.
Series creator Ryan Murphy announced in an Instagram post Wednesday the 38-year-old actress will star in American Horror Story: 1984.
The news came less than 24 hours after Ross' exit from Pose, another series co-created by Murphy. Ross played Candy Abundance Ferocity in Seasons 1 and 2 of the FX series, but her character was killed during Tuesday's episode.
"Last night's episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies," Murphy wrote. "I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent."
Ross' casting makes her the first transgender actor to land two series regular roles. She celebrated the news in a post on her own account Wednesday.
"I am ELATED to make history as the first trans actor to secure 2 series regular roles, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984! Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the gift of playing Candy & creating my newest role on American Horror Story! I'm so grateful & excited to join the @ahsfx family!!!"
American Horror Story: 1984 will co-star Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy. The show released a teaser in April that appeared to pay tribute to classic 1980s slasher movies such as Friday the 13th.
American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 on FX.
By Annie Martin
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.