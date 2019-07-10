'I Am Patrick Swayze': Paramount Network to Air Documentary on Late Actor's Birthday

The documentary I Am Patrick Swayze is scheduled to make its television debut on the Paramount Network on Aug. 18, what would have been the screen icon's 67th birthday.

The cable network said Tuesday it plans to broadcast Swayze's classic movies Ghost and Dirty Dancing in the hours before the documentary's premiere.

I Am Swayze will have its world premiere at the San Antonio Film Festival in Texas — Swayze's home state — on Aug. 2.

Directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, the film features interviews with Swayze's friends, family and co-stars, including his wife, Lisa Niemi, brother Don Swayze, co-stars Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Kelly Lynch, Demi Moore, Lori Petty, Marshall R. Teague, director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin and bodyguard Frank Whiteley.

Swayze was known for his hit movies The Outsiders, Red Dawn, Point Break, Too Wong Foo and Road House, as well as TV's The Beast and North & South.

The actor died after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Sept. 14, 2009. He was 57.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.