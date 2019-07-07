Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Passes Away at 20

Cameron Boyce, a popular actor on the Disney Channel, has died at the age of 20, his family confirmed.

Boyce starred as Luke in the sitcom Jessie and played Carlos in the Descendants TV movie franchise. His other credits include Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a representative for the Boyce family said in a statement to ABC News on Saturday night. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

E! News, which also confirmed the actor's death, said Boyce was scheduled to appear in the TV shows Mrs. Fletcher and Paradise City.

Descendants 3 is slated to air on Disney Channel on Aug. 3.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.