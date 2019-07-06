Lee Daniels Says 'Star' Movie Is in the Works (VIDEO)

Filmmaker Lee Daniels said he plans to wrap up his canceled series Star with a 2-hour TV movie.

Fox declined to order a fourth season of the show, which starred Queen Latifah, Judy Demorest and Brittany O'Grady. The drama is about young half-sisters navigating the treacherous waters of the music industry.

The Highest-Rated Canceled Series of 2018-2019 (PHOTOS) Even though these series did better than some popular ones, it wasn't enough to bring them back for more.

Daniels discussed the project's revival in a video he posted on Instagram Friday.

"We're going to make something real special for you to scream about with all of our cast members — even the dead ones," he said.

Daniels, 59, is also the creator of Fox's Empire, featuring Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard and Jussie Smollett.

View this post on Instagram Get ready for a two hour GAG!!!!! ⭐️ A post shared by Lee Daniels (@leedaniels) on Jul 5, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

That show was recently renewed for a sixth and final season.

Daniels said Smollett, who has been embroiled in legal woes since he was accused of staging a fake hate crime in Chicago, will not return for the last episodes.

Smollett has denied any wrongdoing.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.