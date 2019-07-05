'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Arrested for Domestic Battery

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been arrested.

People confirmed the 29-year-old television personality was arrested early Friday morning on domestic battery charges.

TMZ said Portwood was arrested in Indianapolis, Ind., shortly before 6 a.m. Police have not released the name of the alleged victim.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Portwood's apartment around 3:15 a.m., according to Fox 59. Portwood was taken into custody and charged with simple domestic assault in the presence of a child under 16 years.

Portwood is parent to 13-month-old son James with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and 10-year-old daughter Leah with Gary Shirley. Portwood and Glennon have been dating for two years.

Portwood was previously charged with domestic violence in 2010 following an altercation with Shirley. She went to prison in 2012 for violating her probation in a 2011 drug possession case.

Portwood came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant and now stars on Teen Mom OG. She threatened to quit the show in a series of tweets in November, but appears in the new season.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd.

