Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick Go Prehistoric in 'Human Discoveries' Trailer (VIDEO)

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick voice a pair of prehistoric characters in the first trailer for Facebook Watch's upcoming animated series, Human Discoveries.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features Efron voicing Gary and Kendrick voicing Jane as they wonder if there is more to life then just surviving.

Lamorne Morris (Trog) and Jillian Bell (Minerva) are also featured as the first humans to get drunk and experience a hangover off of rotten grape juice.

"Human Discoveries is an animated series featuring a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization," reads the synopsis.

"Of course, they're the first to discover necessities like fire and the wheel. But, more importantly, we'll watch as they stumble onto humanity's best, and worst, innovations. Art. Alcohol. Fashion. Racism. Small talk. And, much to their confusion, monogamy."

Human Discoveries hails from Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee with Bojack Horseman producers Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley serving as co-producers. Efron and Kendrick also serve as executive producers.

The series is set to premiere on Facebook Watch on July 16.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.