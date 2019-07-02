'Cash Cab' Revival Coming to Bravo With Original Host Ben Bailey

Cash Cab is returning to television.

Bravo announced in a press release Tuesday it will revive the Emmy-winning game show.

Original host Ben Bailey will return to host the reboot. The new series begins filming this summer and will premiere later in 2019.

Cash Cab is based on the ITV series of the same name. The original U.S. version aired on Discovery Channel from 2005 to 2012 and in 2017 and 2018.

In Cash Cab, New Yorkers and tourists put their knowledge to the test for the chance to win money in the iconic Cash Cab. The Bravo revival will feature an upgraded car and more questions geared toward pop culture fans.

Each episode will feature three games, which begin the moment the contestant enters the Cash Cab. The passenger wins if they can answer enough questions correctly before reaching their destination, but are kicked out of the cab after three wrong answers.

News of the Cash Cab reboot follows Bravo's announcement in April it will reboot the series Blind Date.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.