'Sandman': Netflix Nears Deal to Adapt Neil Gaiman Comic Series

Netflix is reportedly nearing a deal to adapt the Neil Gaiman comic series The Sandman.

TVLine confirmed the streaming service is close to signing a deal with Warner Bros. TV to adapt the comic book series as a new TV show.

Deadline said Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) will write and serve as showrunner on the adaptation. Gaiman will executive produce with David Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel).

The Hollywood Reporter said Netflix has signed the deal with Warner Bros. TV. Sources said it is the most expensive TV series DC Entertainment has ever done.

The Sandman had a 75-issue run from 1989 to 1996 with DC Comics and Vertigo. The series follows Dream, aka Morpheus, one of the ancient and powerful beings known as the Endless, who personify concepts such as dreams, death and desire.

Several efforts have been made to adapt The Sandman over the years. Most recently, New Line attempted to pursue a big-screen adaptation with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as star and director. Gordon-Levitt left the project in 2016.

The Sandman will join Gaiman's growing list of TV projects. His novel American Gods is a TV series at Starz, while his book with Terry Pratchett, Good Omens, is now a show at Amazon.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.