Ian Ziering to Star in 'Zombie Tidal Wave' for Syfy's 'Off the Deep End Weekend'

Ian Ziering is returning to Syfy to star in and produce a new television movie titled Zombie Tidal Wave.

Ziering, who headlined the network's Sharknado movie series, is reuniting with filmmaker Anthony C. Ferrante on the project who helmed all six Sharknado films.

Zombie Tidal Wave, set to premiere on Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET, will feature Ziering as veteran sailor Hunter Shaw who brings his island community together to fight off a horde of the undead before they can reach the mainland.

Ferrante penned the script along with producer Darby Parker and Josh LeBlanc based off of an original story by Ziering and Thunder Levin. The project was filmed on location in Thailand.

Zombie Tidal Wave will launch as part of Syfy's Off the Deep End Weekend block of programming that will also include the Sharknado films along with Zombie Shark, Atomic Shark and Megalodon, among other made for television movies.

"Zombie Tidal Wave offered the opportunity to see my original concept through to release," Ziering said in a statement.

"It is incredibly satisfying to be a creator and work in all facets of the process beyond my contributions as an actor. Darby and I want to continue to curate more projects together in this hands-on manner, and I can't wait to bring more of my acting and directing peers and new production partners, along with us."

Ziering is also set to star in Fox's upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 revival titled BH90210 that will feature other members of the original cast. The series will premiere on Aug. 7.

Zombie Tidal Wave, Movie Premiere, Saturday, August 17, 9/8c, Syfy

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.