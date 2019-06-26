Sebastian Maniscalco to Host the 2019 MTV VMAs

Sebastian Maniscalco announced on The Tonight Show that he has been tapped to host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26.

The comedian confirmed the news to host Jimmy Fallon on Monday days after his wife Lana gave birth to their second child, a baby boy named Caruso Jack. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old Serafina Simone.

"I didn't really grow up with pop-culture music but I think this is going to be fun because MTV wants kind of an unfiltered look of the VMAs through my eyes," Maniscalco said to Fallon about hosting the annual awards show.

Maniscalco also presented a comedic video of himself discussing the hosting job with Lana and how he is unfamiliar with modern music stars.

Maniscalco is asked in the clip about Cardi B who he thought sounded like a spice or a supplement and Billie Eilish who he believed to be a man.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Monday, August 26, MTV

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.