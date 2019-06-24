EMPIRE_S5_Publicity_Duo_V4_original

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

EMPIRE_S5_Publicity_Duo_V4_original

Fox

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Mike Nunes solving the Bonus Round on June 4, 2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Has Wild Celebration With Dad After $64,000 Win
Jonathan Jackson on 'General Hospital'
2
Goodbye, Lucky Spencer! Jonathan Jackson Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’
Beth Riesgraf as Parker — 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3 Finale
3
‘Leverage: Redemption’ Bosses Break Down the Season 3 Finale
Christopher Meloni
4
‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Meloni Shares Tragic Family Loss
JEOPARDY! MASTERS - “The Finals” - Hosted by Ken Jennings, top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize. The finals feature Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce and Juveria Zaheer. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
5
‘Jeopardy! Masters’: Yogesh Raut Speaks Out After Dramatic Win