Rihanna Offers Sex Advice While Day Drinking With Seth Meyers (VIDEO)

Rihanna and Seth Meyers shared a few drinks together on Late Night as the pair went day drinking inside an empty bar.

Meyers created a number of unique drinks for Rihanna to try based off some of her biggest hit songs such as the Under My Rum-brella which contained rum, chocolate rum balls, rum raisin ice cream, and a handful of mini umbrellas.

Meyers then challenged Rihanna to a drinking game involving the singer having to correctly guess where she wore some of her signature outfits. Getting an answer wrong would cause her to take a shot while correct answers would force Meyers to drink.

Rihanna caught the Late Night host off-guard after she correctly guessed that she wore a certain outfit while going to the dentist.

The segment also included Meyers presenting his best pick-up lines to Rihanna and Rihanna using her Fenty Beauty makeup line to give Meyers a makeover.

Meyers ended things by attempting to sing Rihanna's song "Work" while wearing noise-canceling headphones.

Meyers has also previously gone day drinking with Kelly Clarkson where he invited a Simon Cowell drink containing hot sauce and vodka.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.