Rihanna Joins Seth Meyers for 'Day Drinking' on 'Late Night' (PHOTO)
Rihanna is set to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday with the singer taking part in the show's day drinking segment.
Meyers' day drinking features the host making and sharing drinks with a guest while conducting an interview.
Meyers will normally come up with non-traditional drinks based on his guest's career like he previously did with Kelly Clarkson on the segment, inventing drinks such as the Simon Cowell which contained hot sauce and vodka.
A photo of Rihanna drinking beer and Meyers smiling was released on the official Instagram account of Late Night.
Late Night producer Mike Shoemaker posted on Twitter the same image writing, "They are druuuunk."
Right now we are shooting @sethmeyers and @rihanna day drinking.
Yes RIHANNA.
It airs Thursday night on @LateNightSeth and they are druuuunk. pic.twitter.com/JbdDob1WDE
— Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) June 19, 2019
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.