Nikki Bella Speaks Out on Her WWE Retirement: 'I Didn't Get a Choice' (VIDEO)

Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed why they stepped away from in-ring action in WWE.

Nikki explained to host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday that retiring was not her choice but that injuries have kept her out of the ring.

"I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles," Nikki said, after stating that Brie chose to retire after giving birth to her 2-year-old daughter Birdie whom she shares with her husband, WWE star Daniel Bryan.

"I've always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, like it hasn't been okay," Nikki said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She said she got checked out by doctors who discovered that she has a cyst on her brain and had herniated the disc where the surgery was performed.

"So they were like 'You're done. No more, you're out,'" Nikki said. "I didn't get a choice."

The Bella Twins then confirmed to Fallon that a new season of their E! reality series Total Bellas will be returning with a new season.

Nikki and Brie also played a round of charades against Fallon and Michael Strahan. The game ended in a near tie as both Brie and Fallon correctly guessed that Nikki and Strahan were acting out Game of Thrones around the same time.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.