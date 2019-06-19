'Stranger Things' Actor David Harbour to Star in Netflix Comedy Special

Stranger Things actor David Harbour will star in a new mockumentary comedy special from Netflix.

The 44-year-old actor confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday he will star in Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein.

Harbour shared photos of himself in costume, including one picture with co-star Kate Berlant.

"THE DESIRE TO PLAY GOD! MURDER! SCIENCE! JULLIARD! BEEF WELLINGTON! TERRIBLE CINEMATOGRAPHY! CREATING LIFE ITSELF! ACTING! ACTING! CHILI!" the star captioned the post.

"From the twisted aesthetic of John Levenstein, the dude who directed a bunch of Pen15, and that sheriff dude from stranger things. Coming to Netflix July 16," he added.

John Levenstein wrote Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein, with Dan Longino as director. The special co-stars Berlant and Alfred Molina.

"I can't express how excited I am. 'Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein,' starring @DavidKHarbour, is coming to Netflix July 16th. Written by me, directed by @danlongino. Also starring @kateberlant, Alfred Molina and many more," Levenstein tweeted Wednesday.

I can’t express how excited I am. “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein,” starring @DavidKHarbour, is coming to Netflix July 16th. Written by me, directed by @danlongino. Also starring @kateberlant, Alfred Molina and many more. @NetflixIsAJoke https://t.co/p1JrzrqBwZ pic.twitter.com/nmFVk2Hx9l — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) June 19, 2019

Vulture said Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein follows Harbour's character after he uncovers lost footage from his father's televised stage play. The character explores the depths of his family's acting lineage to gain insight into his father's legacy.

Harbour plays Jim Hopper on the Netflix series Stranger Things. The show co-stars Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown, and will return for a third season July 4.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.