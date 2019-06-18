Ken Jeong & D'Arcy Carden to Announce 2019 Emmy Nominations

Comedian Ken Jeong and The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden have been selected by the Television Academy to announce the nominations for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards on July 16.

Jeong and D'Arcy will be announcing the nominees at 8:30 p.m. PT from the Wolf Theatre located at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in Hollywood.

The nominations ceremony will be livestreamed on Emmys.com and broadcast live on multiple television channels. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will also join Jeong and D'Arcy.

The Emmy Awards, which recognizes excellence in television, will be broadcast live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

"Television is the world's premier entertainment choice and the global reach of U.S. television programming is immediate and impactful thanks to networks, channels, platforms and delivery systems that continue to grow," Scherma said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to have these two comedic talents join us to announce this year's Emmy nominees — programs and individuals whose excellent work is reshaping the television landscape," he continued.

The Daytime Emmy Awards took place in May with The Young and the Restless winning the top prize of Outstanding Drama.

