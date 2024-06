1

Katharine McPhee Gets Called ‘Fat’ by Husband David Foster in Video – Fans React

2

Biden Vs. Trump Debate Ratings: How Many People Watched?

3

‘Clue’ & ‘Roseanne’ Star Martin Mull Dies at 80

4

Michael Emerson Ponders ‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 Guest Spot

5

‘The View’ Hosts Call for Biden to Step Down After Trump Debate (VIDEO)