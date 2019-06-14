Derek Hough & Ciara to Host 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' on NBC
World of Dance judge Derek Hough and singer-songwriter Ciara are to host and perform at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, NBC said Thursday.
The New York-based show is scheduled to air on the network on July 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. The broadcast will also feature performances by Luke Bryan, Khalid, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley.
'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' 2018: Breaking Down the Numbers
Learn how many fireworks make up the display and more!
"NBC is proud to once again partner with Macy's on what is always a spectacular Fourth of July celebration," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of specials and late night programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.
"We have a lineup of A-list performers and an incredible fireworks extravaganza that is the biggest in the country."
Stars, stripes, and the #MacysFireworks Spectacular! 🇺🇸 @derekhough and @ciara host July 4 at 8PM ET/PT with performances from @LukeBryanOnline, Ciara, @thegreatkhalid, @MarenMorris, and @BradPaisley. pic.twitter.com/1AsuomPq8L
— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) June 13, 2019
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.