'Krypton' Spinoff Featuring Bounty Hunter Lobo in the Works at Syfy

Syfy said Wednesday it is working on a Krypton spinoff series called Lobo.

The announcement was made the day Krypton will kick off its second season on the cable network.

Starring Cameron Cuffe and Colin Salmon, Krypton takes place two generations before the destruction of Superman's home planet.

Its spin-off would follow Lobo, "a foul-mouthed, dangerous, irascible, intergalactic bounty hunter," a press release said.

The Fall actor Emmett J. Scanlan is to introduce the character of Lobo on Krypton this season, then will reprise the role on the new show, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Cameron Welsh will serve as executive producer and writer of Lobo.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.