'Krypton' Spinoff Featuring Bounty Hunter Lobo in the Works at Syfy
Syfy said Wednesday it is working on a Krypton spinoff series called Lobo.
The announcement was made the day Krypton will kick off its second season on the cable network.
First Look: 'Krypton' Unleashes Lobo for Season 2! (VIDEO)
The DC Comics bounty hunter is heading to Superman's home planet. God help 'em.
Starring Cameron Cuffe and Colin Salmon, Krypton takes place two generations before the destruction of Superman's home planet.
Its spin-off would follow Lobo, "a foul-mouthed, dangerous, irascible, intergalactic bounty hunter," a press release said.
The Fall actor Emmett J. Scanlan is to introduce the character of Lobo on Krypton this season, then will reprise the role on the new show, The Hollywood Reporter said.
#Krypton ain't big enough for Lobo.
— SYFY (@SYFY) June 12, 2019
Cameron Welsh will serve as executive producer and writer of Lobo.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.