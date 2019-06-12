Josh Hartnett to Star in 'Paradise Lost' Series for Paramount & Spectrum

Penny Dreadful alum Josh Hartnett and Jane the Virgin actress Bridget Regan are to star in the 10-part drama, Paradise Lost.

Billed in a press release as a "Southern Gothic mystery series," the show will air via Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network.

"The series is about a psychiatrist who moves with her family from California to her husband's hometown in Mississippi only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved," a synopsis said.

The ensemble will also include Barbara Hershey, Nick Nolte, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler and Shane McRae.

Rodes Fishburne and Arika Lisanne Mittman are the showrunners. John Lee Hancock will direct the pilot.

"Paradise Lost is a complex, compelling series full of incredible characters, including the small town in Mississippi where it is set. We're excited to see John Lee Hancock bring this incredible world to life, building on the vision that Rodes Fishburne and Arika Lisanne Mittman have so vividly created," Keith Cox, president of development and production at Paramount Network and TV Land, said in a statement Tuesday.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.