Sean Bean & Adam Brody-Starring Series 'Curfew' Sets U.S. Premiere (VIDEO)

Curfew — an eight-episode series starring Adam Brody, Sean Bean and Billy Zane — is to premiere June 24 for Spectrum video subscribers in the United States.

The action drama previously aired earlier this year on Sky One in the United Kingdom.

"In a near-future London, a mysterious illness has spread throughout the country, leaving a population gripped in fear," a press release said. "As an increasingly desperate government imposes a strict nightly curfew, there is only one hope for freedom, from the virus and from tyranny... an illegal and potentially deadly street race that takes place once a year."

Also featuring Adrian Lester and Miranda Richardson, the show will be exclusively available to Spectrum subscribers in the United States and will be free on demand.

"Curfew is a true love letter to genre in every way. Amidst the highest of stakes and the pulse-racing action, though, there is also a rare combination of humor, heart and hope," Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals, said in a statement.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.