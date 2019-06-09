Ashley Tisdale to Co-Star in Patricia Heaton's New Sitcom 'Carol's Second Act'
High School Musical and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Ashley Tisdale has joined the cast of Patricia Heaton's new CBS sitcom, Carol's Second Act.
"I'm so excited to welcome @ashleytisdale to my new show , #CarolsSecondAct on @CBS! So talented, so sweet, so funny, so normal!" Heaton tweeted Friday.
Heaton, who is best known for her work in the family comedies The Middle and Everybody Loves Raymond, will play a retired teacher who decides to become a doctor.
Deadline said Tisdale is replacing Bonnie Dennison, who co-starred in the pilot as Jenny, a pharmaceutical representative and the title character's daughter.
No reason was given for the casting change.
The show will also co-star Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.