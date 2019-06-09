Nickelodeon Orders 'Baby Shark' Animated Series

Nickelodeon has ordered a cartoon series inspired by the popular pre-school song, "Baby Shark."

A line of related toys and merchandise is also in development.

"'Baby Shark' is a multi-platform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world," Pam Kaufman, president of Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, said in a statement. "Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more 'Baby Shark' product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans."

A Pinkfong video for the song has gotten about 2.9 billion YouTube views since it debuted in 2015.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.