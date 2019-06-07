Lisa Vanderpump Quits 'Real Housewives' After 9 Seasons

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump quit the show after nine seasons.

The 58-year-old television personality has left the Bravo series following drama with her co-stars in Season 9, People magazine confirmed.

Vanderpump explained her decision to Extra while attending the Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood event Thursday. She received the event's Legacy Award.

"It's a poignant moment for me, having been through the demise of Housewives," the star said of the honor. "Just to be here tonight is a feel-good factor."

"The last year was a very negative year for me," she added of Season 9. "I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn't made any better. I just decided to walk away."

Vanderpump said her spinoff show, Vanderpump Rules, will remain on Bravo.

"The show was born on Bravo," she said. "That's going to stay on Bravo."

Vanderpump clashed with her RHOBH co-stars in Season 9 following #Puppygate. Her co-stars accused her of leaking stories about Dorit Kemsley after a dog Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump's organization ended up in a shelter.

Bravo personality Andy Cohen, who hosts the Real Housewives reunions, filmed the Season 9 reunion Wednesday. He said Vanderpump did not attend the reunion.

