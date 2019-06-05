Jennifer Aniston Is Open to a 'Friends' Reunion: 'I Would Do It!' (VIDEO)

Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston says she's still open to a reunion.

The 50-year-old actress, who played Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom, discussed the possibility during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Aniston previously voiced her interest in a revival on Ellen in February 2018, saying, "Anything is a possibility." She shared similar sentiments in the new interview.

"Listen, I told you this. I would do it! The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," the star said. "Anything can happen."

Aniston jokingly said she would star in the revival by herself. Host Ellen DeGeneres offered to play Rachel's next-door neighbor.

"It will be called Friend," DeGeneres said.

Friends co-starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in a 10-season run from 1994 to 2004. Aniston recalled the cast's trip to Las Vegas with director James Burrows prior to the show's premiere.

"He took us to dinner at Spottos at Caesar's Palace," she told DeGeneres. "He gave us all a big speech about how the show, he believes, is going to be quite successful. And so this world can be pretty dark, and you guys gotta really stick together and take care of each other.

"Then he handed us each a couple hundred bucks and said, 'Now go into the casino, go gamble because this is the last time you'll be able to walk into a casino anonymously,'" she said. "And sure enough, that was the last time."

Aniston will next star in the Netflix movie Murder Mystery, which debuts June 12.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.