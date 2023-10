1

Melanie Hutsell Apologized to Mayim Bialik for ‘Blossom’ Spoof on ‘SNL’

2

Arthur Conan Doyle & Sherlock Holmes Shows Coming to BBC and PBS

3

‘Quantum Leap’ EPs on Ziggy, What Next for Ben, Shooting in Egypt & More in Season 2

4

Could ‘Doom Patrol’ Return After Series Finale?

5

Best Lines of the Week: ‘It’s a Love Story Baby Just Say Yeah!’