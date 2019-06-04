'Jurassic World' Animated Kids Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced that an animated kids series based on the Jurassic World franchise is coming to the streaming service in 2020.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous hails from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Lane Lueras, and Colin Trevorrow and takes place during the same time as the 2015 Jurassic World film.

Jeff Goldblum Goes Exploring on Nat Geo and Heads Back to the 'Jurassic World' Jeff Goldblum takes time from filming 'Jurassic World' 2 and his upcoming TV sitcom with Danny DeVito to host Nat Geo's 'Explorer.'

"The animated series, set at the same time as the 2015 film, follows a group of teens at a new adventure camp where absolutely nothing goes wrong. Just kidding: dinosaurs," Netflix said on Twitter Monday alongside a teaser trailer that features a raptor running towards the camera.

Netflix also released on Twitter a teaser image featuring a group of teenagers standing in front of the opening gates of Camp Cretaceous at the Jurassic World park.

Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Lane Lueras, and @colintrevorrow are executive producing "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," an animated kids series set within the same timeline as the 2015 blockbuster film, #JurassicWorld https://t.co/WpEPlqRLdy pic.twitter.com/vJ1bivou35 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 4, 2019

Universal recently announced that Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be reprising their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the upcoming Jurassic World thrill ride coming to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The duo starred together in Jurassic World and its sequel, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. A third film is in development and is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.